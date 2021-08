HEELAN’S CLASSES OF 1960 & 61 GATHER FOR HIGH SCHOOL REUNIONS

THE PANDEMIC CAUSED A POSTPONEMENT OF MANY EVENTS LAST YEAR, INCLUDING HIGH SCHOOL CLASS REUNIONS.

TO MAKE UP FOR THAT, BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL’S CLASSES OF 1960 AND 61 ARE HOLDING A JOINT REUNION THIS WEEKEND.

BRENDAN BURCHARD WAS PART OF THE GRADUATING CLASS OF 1960:

HEELAN1 OC……..A GREAT OCCASION. :22

BURCHARD SAYS MANY OF THOSE COMING BACK TO SIOUX CITY HAVE NOT SEEN THE NEW HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING AND CAMPUS:

HEELAN2 OC………FORWARD TO IT. :23

JIM ANDERSON IS PART OF HEELAN’S CLASS OF 61, SHARING THEIR 60TH REUNION:

HEELAN3 OC……IT IS. :17

BURCHARD HAS NEVER REALLY LEFT HEELAN, BECOMING A TEACHER, COACH AND MENTOR AT THE SCHOOL OVER MUCH OF THE PAST 60 YEARS:

HEELAN4 OC………A LEGEND. :20

AROUND 100 PEOPLE ARE EXPECTED TO ATTEND THE REUNION AT HEELAN HIGH.