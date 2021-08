CRUSADER COURTYARD NEWEST FEATURE AT HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL

STUDENTS AND STAFF AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL IN SIOUX CITY WILL BE ABLE TO ENJOY OUTDOOR CLASSES THIS YEAR THANKS TO A NEW COURTYARD THAT IS BEING COMPLETED.

DR. JOHN FLANERY, PRESIDENT OF THE HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS, SAYS AN ALUMNUS OF THE SCHOOL HAD AN IDEA FOR A SPECIAL PROJECT:

THE COURTYARD WAS PARTIALLY FUNDED BY A $50,000 GRANT SPONSORED LOCALLY BY KNIFE RIVER AND JEBRO INCORPORATED.

BOB CHEEVER IS PRESIDENT OF JEBRO:

FLANERY SAYS UP TO THREE CLASSES WILL BE ABLE TO TAKE PLACE AT ONCE OUTDOORS WHEN THE COURTYARD IS FULLY COMPLETED:

FLANERY SAYS THE HEELAN HOOPLA GATHERING TO CELEBRATE THE START OF THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE COURTYARD.