COVID BOOSTER SHOT NOT FOR EVERYONE

THURSDAY IT WAS REPORTED BY THE F-D-A THAT THEY HAD GRANTED EMERGENCY APPROVAL FOR CERTAIN IMMUNO-COMPROMISED PEOPLE TO RECEIVE A THIRD DOSE OF THE MODERNA AND PFIZER VACCINES FOR COVID.

TYLER BROCK, THE DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS WHILE THAT’S AN IMPORTANT DECISION, IT’S ONLY ONE STEP IN THE PROCESS AND A FEW OTHER STEPS NEED TO OCCUR BEFORE BOOSTER DOSES WILL START BEING ADMINISTERED.

BROCK DECLINED TO BE INTERVIEWED BUT RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING FOR EXAMPLE, THE C-D-C AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON IMMUNIZATION PRACTICES NEED TO DETERMINE WHETHER TO CHANGE C-D-C’S CURRENT RECOMMENDATIONS.

THE C-D-C ALSO DID NOT RETURN KSCJ’S CALL.

BROCK SAYS THERE ARE STILL MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS AT THIS TIME REGARDING WHO NEEDS THE THIRD SHOT AND HOW THAT PROCESS WILL BE MANAGED.

