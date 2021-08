SOCIAL DISTANCING AT BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL REVISE THEIR PLANS FOR NEXT THURSDAY’S ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT.

THE ANNUAL EVENT GIVES STUDENTS AND FAMILIES A CHANCE TO TOUR THE SCHOOLS, MEET TEACHERS AND DROP OFF SCHOOL SUPPLIES.

IN AN EFFORT TO ALLOW FOR MORE SOCIAL DISTANCING, ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FAMILIES ARE ASKED TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS BETWEEN 4 AND 6 P.M. FOR TK AND KINDERGARTEN.

KIDS IN 1ST THROUGH 5TH GRADE CAN SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS BETWEEN 5 AND 7 PM. MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS ENTERING 6TH GRADE ARE INVITED TO TOUR THEIR SCHOOL AND MEET THEIR TEACHER BETWEEN 5 AND 7 P.M. AND HIGH SCHOOL 9TH GRADERS MAY TOUR THE SCHOOL BETWEEN 6 AND 8 P.M.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT SIOUXCITYSCHOOLS.ORG