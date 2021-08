AS WE APPROACH THE START OF A NEW SCHOOL YEAR IN SIOUX CITY, ONLY ABOUT TWENTY PERCENT OF CHILDREN TWELVE PLUS HAVE BEEN VACCINATED AGAINST COVID 19. KEVIN GRIEME, WITH THE SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS SET A GOAL.

ACCORDING TO GRIEME, PARENTS NEED TO ACOMPANY THEIR CHILD WHEN GETTING A VACCINATION.

KICKING COVID TO THE CURB IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL.