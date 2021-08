PRIMGHAR MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG COUNT

A PRIMGHAR, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

38-YEAR-OLD JEREMIAH BOTTJEN WAS SENTENCED TO 6 AND A HALF YEARS IN PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

BOTTJEN LED A CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ON A HIGH-SPEED CHASE WHERE HE DROVE THROUGH A STOP SIGN GOING 60MPH WHILE CONSTRUCTION WORKERS WERE PRESENT AND ULTIMATELY CRASHED HIS VEHICLE.

DEPUTIES SEARCHED BOTTJEN AND HIS VEHICLE AND FOUND A DIGITAL SCALE WITH METH RESIDUE AND A TORCH, AS WELL AS A GROCERY SACK CONTAINING A SOFTBALL-SIZED AMOUNT OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

HE LATER ADMITTED TO DISTRIBUTING METH IN IOWA FROM JULY OF 2020 UNTIL HIS ARREST.

BOTTJEN IS BEING HELD IN THE UNITED STATES MARSHAL’S CUSTODY UNTIL HE CAN BE TRANSPORTED TO A FEDERAL PRISON.