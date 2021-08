HAMILTON RESURFACING PUBLIC MEETING

A PUBLIC MEETING WILL BE HELD TONIGHT TO DISCUSS THE PROPOSED RESURFACING OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD BETWEEN 15TH AND 20TH STREET AND FROM 36TH STREET TO THE CITY LIMITS.

THE MEETING WILL PROVIDE INFORMATION ON THE PROJECT DETAILS AND ANTICIPATED TRAFFIC DETOURS DURING CONSTRUCTION.

CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN THE SPRING OF 2022.

THERE WILL BE NO FORMAL PRESENTATION DURING THE MEETING TONIGHT FROM 5 TO 6 O’CLOCK IN THE FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH FELLOWSHIP HALL AT 3101 HAMILTON BOULEVARD.