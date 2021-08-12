Former X’s Reliever Connor Overton Called Up By Toronto

Sioux City, IA (August 12, 2021) – Former Sioux City Explorers RHP Connor Overton was promoted to the Major Leagues by the Toronto Blue Jays. He is now one of three former Sioux City Explorers now playing in Major League Baseball.

Overton pitched with the Sioux City Explorers during the 2016 season. He appeared in 30 games, locked down eleven saves and fashioned a 5-1 record with a 1.96 ERA.In 36.2 innings he struck out 45 batters and walked only 12. He surrendered just 21 hits holding opponents to a .164 batting averaging and had a WHIP of 0.900.

For his efforts Overton was named to the 2016 American Association All-Star team and had his contract transferred to the San Francisco Giants organization.

Overton pitched three seasons with the Giants, finishing off the end of the 2016 season with their High-A affiliate in San Jose. Then pitching again for them in 2018, reaching as high as Triple-A. After pitching at their Double-A level in 2019 he was released by the Giants and landed back in independent baseball with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League.

He signed with the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the cancelled 2020 minor league baseball season and was released before being signed again by Toronto this past winter.

In 21 games and seven starts with Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate, Buffalo, the now 28 year old right hander held a 2-1 record with a 2.03 ERA in 57.2 innings with 50 strikeouts to just ten walks.

Overton now joins INF John Nogowski (Pittsburgh Pirates) and RHP Anthony Bender (Miami Marlins) as former Sioux City Explorers who are currently playing in the major leagues.

He also becomes the sixth former Sioux City Explorer to make it to the majors since Steve Montgomery has become manager, joining; Parker Markel, Ryan Court, Tayler Scott, Nogowski and Bender.