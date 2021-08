ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING S COLLISION BETWEEN A MOTORCYCLE AND A SEMI TRAILER TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 75 IN SIOUX CITY JUST AFTER 11 A.M. THURSDAY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A SOUTHBOUND SEMI HAD APPARENTLY STOPPED TO TURN LEFT ONTO NORTHBROOK DRIVE WHEN A MOTORCYCLE BEHIND THE SEMI WAS UNABLE TO STOP AND STRUCK THE REAR OF THE SEMI TRAILER.

THE MOTORCYCLIST WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING FAMILY NOTIFICATION.