DEPUTIES RECOVER ASSAULT RIFLES, HANDGUNS, AMMUNITION IN SIOUX CITY

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RECOVERED ASSAULT RIFLES, HANDGUNS. AMMUNITION AND MORE DURING A TRAFFIC STOP EARLIER THIS MONTH.

ON AUGUST 6TH, DEPUTIES WERE WATCHING TRAFFIC ON I-29 BETWEEN SALIX AND SLOAN WHEN THEY OBSERVED A VEHICLE COMMIT A TRAFFIC VIOLATION.

DEPUTIES CALLED FOR A K-9 OFFICER, WHO FOUND A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN THE VEHICLE.

A SEARCH YIELDED TWO STOLEN HANDGUNS AND THE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. DEPUTIES THEN EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A SIOUX CITY APARTMENT WHERE THEY RECOVERED TWO ASSAULT RIFLES WITH AMMUNITION, A GLOCK HANDGUN WITH AN EXTENDED MAGAZINE AND AMMUNITION, GUN PARTS, NUMEROUS HIGH CAPACITY MAGAZINES, OVER 69 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA, PACKING MATERIAL, DRUG SCALES AND AN ASSORTMENT OF PARAPHERNALIA.

20 YEAR OLD MARCOS CASTELLANOS OF SIOUX CITY WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING STOLEN FIREARMS, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER MARIJUANA, DRUG TAX STAMP VIOLATION, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY TO A MOTOR VEHICLE.

19 YEAR OLD ALEXANDER FEBUS OF CRASTON, RHODE ISLAND IS CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING STOLEN FIREARMS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND MULTIPLE TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS.