114TH FIGHTER WING FLIES OVER SIOUX CITY

THE 114TH FIGHTER WING IN SIOUX FALLS HAS BEEN HOLDING FLYING OPERATIONS IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK.

SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IS SUPPORTING THE 114TH’S 2021 READINESS EXERCISE. THEY ARE EXERCISING THEIR ABILITY TO DEPLOY TO UNFAMILIAR LOCATIONS WITHIN A LIMITED TIMEFRAME.

THE 114TH FIGHTER WING BEGAN THEIR OPERATION AT COLONEL BUD DAY FIELD TUESDAY AND WILL WRAP UP THEIR OPERATIONS TODAY. (THURSDAY)