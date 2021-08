THE SIOUX CITY LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER IS LAUNCHING THEIR INAUGURAL SERGEANT FLOYD WEEK. TRACEY BENNETT SAID THAT THE FIRST OF THE EVENTS IS THIS SUNDAY.

THIS IS JUST THE START OF A WEEK OF ACTIVITY ON THE RIVERFRONT.

THIS IS A WEEK FULL OF ACTIVITIES AT THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER.

TO LEARN MORE, GO TO THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER’S WEBSITE.