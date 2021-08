THE RIVERCADE PARADE IS NEXT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18TH. THE PARADE ROUTE WILL START AT FOURTH AND COURT TO WATERS, STARTING AT 6:30.

BUT SOME OF THE EVENTS GET UNDERWAY THIS WEEKEND. PHIL CLAEYS SAID TO HAVE THE KIDS GET READY TO GET THEIR SMILE ON.

BUT THAT’S NOT THE ONLY RIVERCADE EVENT PLANNED THIS WEEKEND.

AND PHIL CLAEYS REMINDS US THAT THE ANNUAL FISHING DERBY, FOR AGES FOUR THROUGH TWELVE, IS SET FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 21ST AT BACON CREEK.

LOG ONTO RIVER-CADE.COM FOR A COMPLETE LINE-UP