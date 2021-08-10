Jamestown Favorite in GPAC Volleyball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The University of Jamestown tallied 115 points and was picked first in the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Coaches’ Volleyball Poll. The Jimmies garnered six of the twelve first place votes.

Midland, the NAIA Runner-up last year, was picked second in the poll with 111 points and six first place votes. Dordt was picked third with 100 points, while Concordia came in fourth with 89 points.

Jamestown was the GPAC Regular Season and Tournament Champion in 2020 with a record of 15-1 and a 30-2 overall record. In all, five GPAC teams finished the season ranked or receiving votes (Midland 2nd, Jamestown 3rd, Dordt 4th, Concordia 10th).

The 42nd Annual NAIA National Volleyball Championship is set for November 20 – December 4, with action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on November 30-December 4. The GPAC regular and postseason champions will earn the automatic berth to the NAIA Volleyball Championship.

The 2020 GPAC volleyball season will consist of 16 conference matches with 12 teams competing for the conference crown. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team in the preseason poll.

2021 GPAC Preseason Volleyball Coaches’ Poll:

Place – Team – Pts (1st Place Votes)

1. Jamestown – 115 (6)

2. Midland – 111 (6)

3. Dordt – 100

4. Concordia – 89

5. Northwestern – 87

6. College of Saint Mary – 62

7. Dakota Wesleyan – 60

8. Hastings – 55

9. Morningside – 48

10. Briar Cliff – 29

11. Doane – 25

12. Mount Marty – 11