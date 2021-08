USD PREPARES FOR NEW ACADEMIC YEAR

STUDENTS RETURN TO SOUTH DAKOTA UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES IN A FEW WEEKS.

USD PRESIDENT SHEILA GESTRING SAYS THEY ARE PLANNING ON A NORMAL START TO THE FALL TERM:

SHEILA4 OC….. SCHOOL YEAR STARTS :24

GESTRING SAYS THEY ARE READY TO CHANGE PLANS IF NECESSARY:

SHEILA5 OC….HUMANLY POSSIBLE :14

GESTRING SAYS SHE IS GETTING INPUT FROM A TEAM OF HEALTH CARE EXPERTS ON THE DELTA VARIANT AND OTHER FACTORS:

SHEILA6 OC….ALWAYS BEEN :22

GESTRING SAYS THEY PLAN TO HAVE ALL CLASSES IN PERSON, ON CAMPUS.

Jerry Oster WNAX