SUSPECT FACING CHARGES FOR BREAKING WINDOWS IN DOWNTOWN AREA

A MALE SUSPECT IS NOW IN JAIL FACING SEVERAL CHARGES AFTER GOING ON A WINDOW BREAKING SPREE IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY SUNDAY NIGHT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY 37-YEAR-OLD RYAN REDLER WAS ARMED WITH A HAMMER, AND ALLEGEDLY BROKE WINDOWS AT PRIME ASSISTED LIVING AT 725 PEARL STREET.

OFFICER ANDREW DUTLER SAYS FROM THERE, REDLER PROCEEDED TO THE FEDERAL COURTHOUSE WHERE HE SHATTERED WINDOWS TO ENTRY DOORS ON TWO SIDES OF THE BUILDING AND THEN WENT TO THE SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE HEADQUARTERS BUILDING:

REDLER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND FIRST TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES TO HIS HANDS AND ARMS HE SUSTAINED FROM BROKEN GLASS IN DAMAGING THE PROPERTIES.

HE FACES SEVERAL CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH THE DAMAGE:

REDLER IS ALSO CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF 5TH DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

HE IS BEING HELD ON $20,050 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

UPDATED 1:12 PM 8/9/21

