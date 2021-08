NEBRASKA STATE PATROL BEGINS DRONE USE

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS LAUNCHED A NEW DRONE PROGRAM DESIGNED TO GET ROADWAYS CLEARED FASTER, WHILE TROOPERS ARE STILL CONDUCTING A CRASH INVESTIGATION.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC, THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE STATE PATROL, SAYS CLEARING A SCENE FASTER MEANS ROADS CAN OPEN SOONER, SAVING TIME AND MONEY FOR TRAVELERS AND THE TRUCKING INDUSTRY, AND HOPEFULLY PREVENTING SECONDARY CRASHES.

THE CRASH INVESTIGATORS WHO ARE PART OF THE DRONE PROGRAM HAVE ALL COMPLETED THE F-A-A’S CERTIFICATION AS UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE OPERATORS.

THE NEW DRONES, COUPLED WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART MAPPING SYSTEMS, ALLOW INVESTIGATORS TO GATHER IMAGES AND DATA IN LESS THAN HALF THE TIME IT USED TO TAKE.

THE PATROL HAS 19 CERTIFIED DRONE PILOTS BASED IN TROOP AREAS THROUGHOUT THE STATE.