DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH AUTHORITES SAY THERE HAVE BEEN 38 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 CONFIRMED IN THEIR COUNTY OVER THE LAST TWO WEEKS.

THE 14 DAY ROLLING POSITIVITY TEST RATE IS AT 6.6 PERCENT.

NO COVID RELATED DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN THE TWO WEEK PERIOD.

THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT WILL BE OFFERING ALL THREE COVID VACCINES AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY FROM 4PM UNTIL 6PM.

PARENTAL CONSENT IS NEEDED FOR ANYONE AGE 12 TO 18 TO RECEIVE THE VACCINE.

NO APPOINTMENT IS NEEDED.