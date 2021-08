COMMUNITY SCULPTURE TO BE CREATED FOR DISPLAY AT SIOUX CITY POLICE HQ

A NEW SCULPTURE MAY SOON GRACE THE SIDEWALK OUTSIDE OF SIOUX CITY’S POLICE HEADQUARTERS.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS THE ARTWORK IS PRIVATELY FUNDED BY DONATIONS AND A GRANT FROM THE GILCHRIST FOUNDATION:

MARK AVERY OF MC COOK LAKE IS THE ARTIST CREATING THE SCULPTURE:

WHEN FINISHED, THE SCULPTURE WILL BE 8 TO 10 FEET HIGH.

CHIEF MUELLER HOPES TO HAVE THE SCULPTURE IN PLACE BY EARLY NEXT YEAR.