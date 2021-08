MEMBER OF JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF VISITS 185TH

GENERAL DANIEL HOKANSON, THE CHIEF OF THE NATIONAL GUARD BUREAU, VISITED THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY TODAY (MONDAY).

HOKANSON IS THE SENIOR MOST MEMBER OF THE U.S. ARMY NATIONAL GUARD AND AIR NATIONAL GUARD, AND A MEMBER OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF,

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME IN THE UNIT’S HISTORY THAT A SITTING MEMBER OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF HAS VISITED THE SIOUX CITY AIR BASE.

GENERAL HOKANSON’S VISIT ALSO COINCIDES WITH THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 185TH.

THE UNIT WAS ESTABLISHED IN WESTERN IOWA IN 1946, FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF WORLD WAR TWO.