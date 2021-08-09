Home Sports JB's Sports Blog 2021 GPAC Football Preseason Poll

2021 GPAC Football Preseason Poll

By
JB
-
52
0
SHARE

Morningside Tabbed by Coaches as Preseason Favorite

(Sioux City, Iowa) –   The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) has announced the preseason football coaches’ poll for the 2021 season. Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC championship. The GPAC will add a football team this year with Mount Marty officially starting play.

Northwestern finished as the 2020 NAIA Runner-up. Morningside advanced to the semifinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series and was the 2019 and 2018 NAIA National Champions. The Mustangs totaled 98 points and eight (8) first place votes.  Northwestern was picked second with 83 points and three (3) first place vote. Dordt was picked third with 82 points and Midland was fourth with 73. Concordia rounded out the top five with 62 points. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

2021 GPAC Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll:

Place     Team                    Pts (1st Place Votes)
1.             Morningside                         98  (8)

2.             Northwestern                       93  (3)

3.             Dordt                                      82

4.             Midland                                73

5.             Concordia                             62

6.             Doane                                    50

7.             Dakota Wesleyan                48

8.             Hastings                                40

9.             Jamestown                           27

10.          Briar Cliff                               19

11.          Mount Marty                          13

Games for the 2021 season kicks off on Saturday, August 28 with a handful of teams playing non-conference games. Conference action starts on Saturday, September 4.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR