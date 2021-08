SOUTH DAKOTA PATROL TALLIES STURGIS INCIDENTS

THE TEN DAY 2021 STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY CONTINUES ALL WEEK IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA BLACK HILLS.

THE FIRST REPORT FROM THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL SHOWS AS OF SUNDAY MORNING THAT HAD BEEN ONE FATAL AND NINE INJURY RELATED TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS AMONG THE THOUSANDS OF RIDERS ATTENDING.

A TOTAL OF 221 TRAFFIC CITATIONS AND 508 WARNINGS HAD BEEN ISSUED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT.

THERE HAVE BEEN 20 ARRESTS FOR D-U-I, AND 20 TOTAL DRUG RELATED ARRESTS AT THE EVENT, FOUR RESULTING IN FELONY CHARGES.

ORGANIZERS EXPECT AT LEAST 700,000 PEOPLE TO ATTEND THE STURGIS RALLY THIS YEAR.

