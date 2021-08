SIOUX CITY TO HOST PUBLIC FORUM ON HOMELESS TUESDAY

IN THE AFTERMATH OF LAST MONDAY’S PROTEST AT CITY HALL REGARDING THE REMOVAL OF A CAMP OF HOMELESS PEOPLE FROM THE WEST END OF DOWNTOWN, THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WILL HOST A PUBLIC MEETING ON THE LOCAL HOMELESS.

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS SERVING THE HOMELESS AND CITY OFFICIALS WILL DISCUSS SUGGESTIONS WITH THE PUBLIC ON SERVICES PROVIDED TO THE HOMELESS AND WAYS TO IMPROVE THE PROCEDURES WHEN THE CLEANUP OR REMOVAL OF TRANSIENT CAMPS BECOMES NECESSARY.

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD TUESDAY, AUGUST 10TH AT 1:15PM IN THE CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS AT 6TH AND DOUGLAS.