AN ILLINOIS MAN HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN A MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON INTERSTATE 29 IN MONONA COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 68-YEAR-OLD STEVEN EGAN OF JOLIET, ILLINOIS; FAILED TO NEGOTIATE A CURVE DRIVING NORTHBOUND ON I-29, ENTERED THE MEDIAN AND WAS THROWN FROM HIS MOTORCYCLE.

EGAN DIED DURING TRANSPORT TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.