DOWNTOWN OMAHA SUFFERS STREET FLOODING

HEAVY RAIN SATURDAY NIGHT LED TO FLASH FLOODING IN DOWNTOWN OMAHA, NEBRASKA.

THE CITY RECEIVED OVER TWO AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN IN A COUPLE OF HOURS WHEN STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ROLLED THROUGH THE AREA.

WATER ON SOME CITY STREETS WAS SEVERAL INCHES TO TWO FEET DEEP AS CITY SEWERS COULD NOT KEEP UP WITH THE DOWNPOUR.

A FEW PEOPLE WERE TEMPORARILY TRAPPED AND FRIGHTENED IN PARKING GARAGE ELEVATORS IN THE OLD MARKET AREA THAT STARTED FILLING WITH WATER THAT ROSE TO NECK LEVEL BEFORE THOSE INSIDE WERE FREED.

NO MAJOR INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THE WEATHER EVENT.

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE LOST POWER TO THEIR HOMES DURING THE STORM.

SOME STREETS WERE STILL CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING BECAUSE OF MUD AND DEBRIS LEFT BY THE FLOODING.

Photo courtesy Rebekah Pasqualetto