STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY BEGINS IN SOUTH DAKOTA

THE TEN DAY 2021 STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IS UNDERWAY IN THE BLACK HILLS OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

ORGANIZERS EXPECT AT LEAST 700,000 PEOPLE DURING THE EVENT.

MOTORCYCLE RIDERS FROM ALL OVER THE COUNTRY ARE CONVERGING ON SOUTH DAKOTA IN SPITE OF THE CONCERNS ABOUT A RISE IN COVID-19 CASES.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THAT BIKERS COME HERE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO BE HERE. AND WE LOVE TO SEE THEM.

NOEM SAYS THERE’S A RISK ASSOCIATED WITH EVERYTHING THAT WE DO IN LIFE AND BIKERS GET THAT BETTER THAN ANYONE.