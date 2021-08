RAILROAD MUSEUM RECEIVES BOX CAR DONATION

AN OLD ROCK ISLAND RAILROAD BOX CAR THAT HAS SAT ON THE TRACKS IN ATLANTIC, IOWA FOR DECADES HAS FOUND A NEW HOME IN SIOUX CITY.

OLSEN BP OWNER KEITH OLSEN HAS DONATED THE RAIL CAR TO SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM.

OLSEN SAYS HE DOESN’T KNOW THE ENTIRE HISTORY OF THE RAIL CAR, BUT SAYS IT HAD BEEN USED TO STORE THINGS FOR MORE THAN 60-YEARS:

RRCAR1 OC……….EVER SINCE. :19

OLSEN SAYS HE WAS CONTACTED THIS PAST WINTER ABOUT THE TOOL CAR AFTER SOMEONE SAW IT AND INQUIRED IF THEY COULD HAVE IT FOR THE SIOUX CITY RAILROAD MUSEUM.

THAT LED TO MUSEUM DIRECTOR MATT MERK CALLING OLSEN:

RRCAR2 OC……..OF MOVING IT.” :10

GARY RICHTER, WITH RICHTER AND SONS TOWING, IN ATLANTIC, OVERSAW THE LOADING OF THE RAIL CAR ONTO HIS FLATBED TRUCK THURSDAY:

RRCAR3 OC…….TO SIOUX CITY. :13

THE CAR WEIGHS ABOUT 30-THOUSAND POUNDS.

OLSEN SAYS THE RAILROAD MUSEUM WAS ACTUALLY THE THIRD TO HAVE CONTACTED HIM ABOUT THE BOXCAR OVER THE YEARS, BUT WAS THE FIRST TO FOLLOW THROUGH ON MAKING THE ARRANGEMENTS TO MOVE IT.

Thanks to Ric Hanson KJAN