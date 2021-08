DRY CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN.

KEVIN GRODE WITH THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IN OMAHA SAYS THEIR RUNOFF FORECAST CONTINUES TO SHRINK:

GRODE SAYS IT’S THE 10TH LOWEST RUNOFF IN A 123 YEARS OF RECORD KEEPING.

HE SAYS THEY DON’T SEE MUCH CHANGE IN WEATHER PATTERNS OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS:

THE CORPS IS WARNING ABOUT LOW WATER IMPACTS TO NAVIGATION AND MINIMAL WINTER FLOWS ON THE RIVER.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX