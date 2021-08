IN CASE YOU HAVE FORGOTTEN, THIS IS THE START OF IOWA’S ANNUAL TAX-FREE WEEKEND.

ALL STORES SELLING CLOTHING OR SHOES WILL BE SELLING THE ITEMS WITHOUT CHARGING THE SEVEN-PERCENT SALES TAX THAT’S NORMALLY TACKED ON

THE TAX FREE WEEKEND IS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY.

ONLY ITEMS COSTING LESS THAN 100 DOLLARS ARE ELIGIBLE.

STORE OWNERS SAY IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR A BREAK ON BACK-TO-SCHOOL GEAR THIS IS YOUR TIME.