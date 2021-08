CARLOS MORALES PLEADS GUILTY TO 2ND DEGREE MURDER

THE THIRD DEFENDANT CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL ON NEW YEAR’S EVE HAS AGREED TO A PLEA DEAL IN HIS CASE.

18-YEAR-OLD CARLOS MORALES PLEADED GUILTY TO AMENDED COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM RESULTING IN INJURY.

HE IS CHARGED IN THE DRIVE BY SHOOTING OF A MORNINGSIDE HOME THAT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS, WHO WAS ATTENDING A PARTY IN THE HOME.

BECAUSE MORALES WAS A JUVENILE AT THE TIME OF THE SHOOTING, AS PART OF THE PLEA DEAL, COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS WILL NOT ASK FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS MAXIMUM SENTENCE:

TWO CO-DEFENDANTS, CHRISTOPHER MORALES AND ANTHONY BAUER, MUST EACH SERVE A MINIMUM OF 35 YEARS IN THEIR PLEA AGREEMENTS.

CARLOS MORALES’ AGREEMENT CALLS FOR HIS THREE TOTAL RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM COUNTS TO BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY AND A CHARGE OF GOING ARMED WITH INTENT WAS DROPPED.

HE ADMITTED FIRING A RIFLE AT LEAST TWO DOZEN TIMES IN THE NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOOTING, BUT WAS UNSURE OF THE EXACT NUMBER OF SHOTS OR MAKE OF THE GUN:

JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY SAID A SENTENCING DATE WOULD BE SET FOR ABOUT EIGHT WEEKS FROM NOW.