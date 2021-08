SOME HAMILTON BLVD STOPLIGHTS MAY BE REMOVED

STOPLIGHTS WILL SOON BE COVERED AND POSSIBLY PERMANENTLY REMOVED FROM THREE INTERSECTIONS ON ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S BUSIEST STREETS.

A TRAFFIC STUDY IS ABOUT TO BEGIN ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD TO DETERMINE IF THE TRAFFIC SIGNALS AT WEST 3RD, WEST 8TH AND WEST 22ND SHOULD BE REMOVED.

NEXT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11TH, CITY PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY SAYS THOSE TRAFFIC SIGNALS BEGIN A 90-DAY INTERIM EVALUATION PERIOD WHERE THEY WILL BE SET IN FLASH MODE THE FIRST 30 DAYS:

CARNEY OC…….WILL BE INSTALLED. :06

CARNEY SAYS THE CITY WILL ALSO MAKE TEMPORARY CHANGES TO THE INTERSECTIONS WITH A MAJOR CHANGE AT WEST 3RD AND HAMILTON WHERE TEMPORARY BARRICADES WILL BE UTILIZED TO CLOSE THE MEDIAN BREAK:

CARNEY1 OC………CLOSING THE INTERSECTION. :23

AFTER 30 DAYS, THE SIGNAL WILL BE TURNED OFF COMPLETELY, THE SIGNAL HEADS BAGGED, AND THE EVALUATION WILL CONTINUE FOR ANOTHER 60 DAYS:

CARNEY2 OC………POLES AND SIGNALS. :18

CARNEY SAYS THE PROJECT IS A STUDY BY SIMPCO, THE SIOUXLAND INTERSTATE METROPOLITAN PLANNING COUNCIL:

CARNEY3 OC………FOR TRAFFIC STUDIES. :07

THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS, THE PUBLIC WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO PROVIDE INPUT BY CALLING SIMPCO OR GOING ONLINE.

AFTER THE 90 DAYS IS COMPLETED, THE CITY COUNCIL WILL DECIDE ON PERMANENTLY REMOVING THE STOPLIGHTS BASED ON PUBLIC COMMENTS AND THE STUDY RESULTS.