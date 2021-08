SANFORD HEALTH PRESIDENT AND CEO BILL GASSEN SAYS THE SYSTEM WAS HIT BY AN ATTEMPTED CYBERSECURITY HACK ON WEDNESDAY.

GASSEN SAYS AUTHORITIES WERE NOTIFIED ABOUT THE INCIDENT.

HE SAYS SANFORD IS WORKING TO CONTAIN THE EFFECTS OF THE ATTEMPTED ATTACK AND GASSEN SAYS NO PATIENT, RESIDENT, OR EMPLOYEE PERSONAL OR FINANCIAL INFORMATION IS KNOWN TO BE COMPROMISED.