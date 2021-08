PLEA HEARING SET FOR CARLOS MORALES

THE THIRD PERSON CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL ON NEW YEAR’S EVE HAS REACHED A PLEA AGREEMENT IN HIS CASE.

18-YEAR-OLD CARLOS MORALES WILL ENTER HIS PLEA FRIDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HE IS CHARGED IN THE DRIVE BY SHOOTING OF A MORNINGSIDE HOME THAT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS, WHO WAS ATTENDING A PARTY IN THE HOME.

TWO OTHER DEFENDANTS IN THE CASE, HIS BROTHER CHRISTOPHER MORALES AND ANTHONY BAUER, AGREED TO PLEA DEALS FOR 2ND DEGREE MURDER.