JUDGE HOFFMEYER HONORED FOR YEARS ON IOWA BENCH

THE CHIEF JUDGE OF OUR LOCAL IOWA JUDICIAL DISTRICT WAS HONORED FOR HIS SERVICE IN CEREMONIES AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE THURSDAY.

JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION AS CHIEF JUDGE OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT AND AS A FULL-TIME DISTRICT COURT JUDGE AND WILL TRANSITION TO A NEW ROLE AS A SENIOR JUDGE IN THE DISTRICT.

IOWA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE SUSAN CHRISTENSEN WAS AMONG THOSE WHO SPOKE ABOUT HOFFMEYER’S 13 YEARS AS CHIEF DISTRICT JUDGE AND OVER 20 YEARS ON THE BENCH:

DISTRICT JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON SAYS HOFFMEYER CREATED FRAMEWORK FORMS FOR RULING ON ALL MANNER OF CASES THAT WERE ADOPTED BY JUDGES AROUND THE STATE, AND PRESIDED OVER WELL RUN HEARINGS:

HOFFMEYER SAYS HE ORIGINALLY NEVER PLANNED TO BE A JUDGE AND WAS ENJOYING PRACTICING LAW AS AN ATTORNEY:

BESIDES SERVING AS A SENIOR JUDGE, HOFFMEYER AND HIS WIFE PLAN ON VISITING THEIR CHILDREN IN COLORADO AND MINNESOTA AS WELL AS ATTENDING IOWA STATE FOOTBALL GAMES AND MUSKETEERS HOCKEY GAMES THIS FALL.