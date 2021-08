WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR ATTENDEES INPUT NEEDED FOR 2040 PLAN

THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR IS UNDERWAY IN MOVILLE AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ARE LOOKING FOR A LITTLE INPUT.

DURING THE FAIR, COUNTY RESIDENTS WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO WIN A FREE 45-QUART YETI TUNDRA COOLER FOR SIMPLY COMPLETING A BRIEF ONLINE SURVEY TO HELP UPDATE THE WOODBURY COUNTY 2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN.

THE PLAN WILL HELP GUIDE THE COUNTY ON ISSUES RELATED TO LAND USE, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, AND QUALITY OF LIFE FOR THE NEXT 20 YEARS.

WOODBURY COUNTY AND SIMPCO STAFF WILL BE ONSITE AT THE FAIRGROUNDS THROUGHOUT THE WEEK TO INFORM RESIDENTS ABOUT THE PLAN AND PROMOTE THE ONLINE SURVEY,

THE WINNER OF THE YETI COOLER WILL BE ANNOUNCED MONDAY ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY 2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FACEBOOK PAGE.