WINE & CHOCOLATE TO BENEFIT ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WINE & CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD OVER TWO NIGHTS IN LE MARS AND SIOUX CITY.

THE EVENT BEGAN IN 1994 AS THE WINE & ROSES FESTIVAL BUT TRANSFORMED INTO A TWO-DAY FUNDRAISER WITH WINE & CHOCOLATE.

THE LE MARS CONVENTION CENTER IS THE HOST SITE AT 6PM THURSDAY EVENING AND LACY ABBOTT OF THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION SAYS THEY ARE EXCITED TO BE BACK WITH A LIVE EVENT AFTER THE PANDEMIC HALTED LAST YEAR’S:

CHEFS WILL PAIR THE AWARD-WINNING WINES WITH EACH NIGHT’S COURSES AND OF COURSE CHOCOLATES.

BOTH EVENTS ALSO INCLUDE UNIQUE SILENT AND LIVE AUCTION ITEMS.

THE SIOUX CITY EVENT WILL BE FRIDAY EVENING BEGINNING AT 5PM IN THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARRIOTT RIVERFRONT HOTEL.

DONATIONS FROM THE AUCTIONS AS WELL AS SPONSORSHIPS HELP TO FUND LOCAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION PROGRAMS LIKE EDUCATION AND SUPPORT GROUPS AS WELL AS RESEARCH EFFORTS TO FIND NEW TREATMENTS AND ULTIMATELY A CURE.

IN IOWA, THERE ARE MORE THAN 66,000 PEOPLE LIVING WITH THE DISEASE AND 73,000 CAREGIVERS.