SIOUX CITY WOMAN INJURED IN I-29 RAMP CRASH

ONE MAN IS DEAD AND A SIOUX CITY WOMAN INJURED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON AN INTERSTATE 29 EXIT RAMP JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING IN HARRISON COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR WAS DRIVING THE WRONG WAY ON THE RAMP AT EXIT 89 AND COLLIDED WITH ANOTHER ONCOMING VEHICLE EXITING PROPERLY.

THE DRIVER OF THE WRONG WAY VEHICLE, 39-YEAR-OLD CARSON STIFFLER OF OMAHA, WAS EJECTED FROM HIS CAR WHEN HIS SIDE DOOR WAS TORN OFF AND HIS VEHICLE ROLLED INTO THE MEDIAN.

STIFFLER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE OTHER DRIVER, 20-YEAR-OLD SERENA MAILES OF SIOUX CITY, WAS INJURED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE MISSOURI VALLEY HOSPITAL.

BOTH DRIVERS WERE WEARING THEIR SEAT BELT.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.