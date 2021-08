REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA VACCINATION NUMBERS ARE IMPROVING

IOWA STUDENTS WILL BE HEADING BACK TO SCHOOL SOON, AND GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS HOPEFUL THAT THE SCHOOL YEAR WILL BE FAIRLY NORMAL DESPITE COVID-19:

NORMAL1 OC…….CONTINUE TO INCREASE. :12

REYNOLDS SAYS THOSE NUMBERS HAVE BEEN IMPROVING STATEWIDE:

NORMAL2 OC…….ONE SINGLE DOSE. :10

THE GOVERNOR SAYS MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL AGE NUMBERS ARE ALSO ON THE RISE:

NORMAL3 OC……….RIGHT DIRECTION. :14

REYNOLDS SAYS THERE’S ANOTHER NUMBER THAT SHOULD FIGURE INTO THE COVID CASE STORY:

NORMAL4 OC……….VACCINATED AS WELL. :19

THE GOVERNOR SAYS COVID VACCINE WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR AND THE STATE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH COMMUNITIES AND HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO PROVIDE VACCINE TO THEM.