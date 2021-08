AREA K-9 UNITS RECEIVE ADVANCED TRAINING

AROUND 45 POLICE DOGS AND THEIR HANDLERS FROM AROUND THE MIDWEST ARE IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK DOING ADVANCED K-9 TRAINING.

SGT.JAY NIX OF THE MARION COUNTY FLORIDA SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS ONE OF THE TRAINERS AND C-O-O OF K9’S UNITED, A NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION THAT WORKS WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS AND THEIR DOGS AROUND THE COUNTRY:

NIX HAS BEEN IN LAW ENFORCEMENT 21 YEARS AND A K-9 HANDLER FOR 18 OF THOSE YEARS.

HIS GROUP IS PROVIDING ADVANCED TRAINING TO ESTABLISHED K-9 UNITS FROM IOWA, NEBRASKA AND WISCONSIN:

SGT. JAKE NOLTZE OF SIOUX CITY POLICE IS ONE OF THE TRAINEES:

THE TRAINING IS NOT FREE. RYAN CALLAGHAN, C-E-O OF R-P CONSTRUCTORS AND CIVIL ENGINEERS OF SIOUX CITY, SPONSORED THE SESSION WITH K-9’S UNITED

THE 4 DAY TRAINING WRAPS UP THURSDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY POLICE TRAINING CENTER.