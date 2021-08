REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA WILL INCREASE EFFORTS TO ATTRACT WORKERS FROM OTHER STATES

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ATTENDED THE DEDICATION OF THE DISTRICT 42 APARTMENT COMPLEX IN SIOUX CITY ON TUESDAY.

REYNOLDS SAYS ADDING MORE MODERN HOUSING LIKE THE NEW MULTI-PLEX WILL HELP ATTRACT MORE NEEDED WORKERS TO THE STATE:

D42KIM1 OC…….TO FILL THE JOBS. :26

REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA IS HOPING TO ATTRACT NEW WORKERS FROM OTHER AREAS OF THE COUNTRY THAT HAVE NOT BEEN AS OPEN AS THE TRI-STATE AREA OF IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

SHE SAYS STATE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY DIRECTOR DEBI DURHAM IS WORKING ON A NEW CAMPAIGN:

D42KIM2 OC……..GO NATIONALLY. :19

REYNOLDS ALSO SPOKE ABOUT HOW THE STATE IS READY TO HELP THOSE RESIDENTS FACING EVICTION, NOW THAT THE FEDERAL RENT MORATORIUM HAS EXPIRED;

D42KIM3 OC……….THAT THEY NEED. :24

REYNOLDS SAYS DURHAM HAS ALSO REACHED OUT TO THE STATE’S CHIEF JUSTICE AND LEGAL AID TO NOT RUSH THE EVICTION PROCESS BECAUSE OF THE TIMING WITH THE END OF THE FEDERAL MORATORIUM.