GRASSLEY UNDECIDED FOR NOW ON INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S LOOKING FORWARD TO DIGGING INTO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S MASSIVE, NEAR-TRILLION-DOLLAR INFRASTRUCTURE BILL THAT THE SENATE HAS VOTED TO PROCEED WITH CONSIDERATION OF:

THE MASSIVE MEASURE CALLS FOR SOME 550-BILLION DOLLARS IN NEW SPENDING OVER FIVE YEARS BEYOND PROJECTED FEDERAL LEVELS.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE WANTS TO BE SURE IT’S DEALING WITH “TRADITIONAL, PHYSICAL INFRASTRUCTURE LIKE ROADS AND BRIDGES AND NOT NEW SOCIAL PROGRAMS.

GRASSLEY SAYS MAINTAINING HIGHWAYS IS PARAMOUNT IN THE BILL AND ACCESS TO HIGH-SPEED INTERNET IS ANOTHER KEY ELEMENT:

GRASSLEY SAYS HE’LL MAKE A FINAL DECISION ON WHETHER HE’LL BACK THE MEASURE AFTER WEIGHING THE FULL BILL AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS THAT ARE ADOPTED.

