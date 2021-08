DISTRICT 42 APARTMENTS DEDICATED IN MORNINGSIDE

A NEW MODERN APARTMENT AND TOWN HOME COMPLEX HAS OPENED IN MORNINGSIDE.

DISTRICT 42 FEATURES STUDIO, 1,2 AND 3 BEDROOM OPTIONS PLUS AMENITIES INCLUDING AN OUTDOOR POOL, COMMUNITY BUILDING, FITNESS CENTER, PACKAGE ROOM AND ON-SITE MANAGEMENT.

STEVE BOOTE THE CEO OF EAGLE CONSTRUCTION/TALON DEVELOPMENT WHICH OVERSAW THE PROJECT, SAYS DISTRICT 42 FILLS A CITY HOUSING NEED AND IS ALREADY 2/3RDS FULL WITH TENANTS:

BOOTE SAYS THE LOCATION IS PERFECT, WITH RETAIL OUTLETS, SCHOOLS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS ALL NEARBY:

THE DISTRICT 42 COMPLEX IS LOCATED AT 5800 SUNNYBROOK PLAZA.