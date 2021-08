BRIAR CLIFF ANNOUNCES TWO NEW ACADEMIC PROGRAMS

THE NEW ACADEMIC YEAR IS ABOUT TO BEGIN, AND BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY IS STARTING TWO NEW PROGRAMS.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR. RACHELLE KARSTENS SAYS THE NEW PROGRAMS ARE SPORTS INFORMATION AND HELPCARE.

MICHAEL CROWLEY WILL OVERSEE THE SPORTS INFORMATION PROGRAM:

CROWLEY SAYS STUDENTS WILL HAVE A CHANCE OF INTERNSHIPS AND PRACTICUMS WITH AREA SPORTS TEAMS.

DR. TODD KNEALING SAYS HELPCARE DESCRIBES THE CAREER PATH DESIGNED TO HELP CARE FOR OTHERS:

KNEALING SAYS STUDENTS WILL BE DEALING WITH PROGRAMS TO HELP WITH THE PHYSICAL, MENTAL AND SPIRITUAL NEEDS OF PEOPLE RANGING FROM CHILD CARE TO ELDER CARE.