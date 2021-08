NATIVE COMMUNITY PROTESTS REMOVAL OF DOWNTOWN HOMELESS CAMP

SEVERAL NATIVE AMERICAN LEADERS AND RESIDENTS PROTESTED OUTSIDE OF CITY HALL MONDAY AFTERNOON AND THEN SPOKE AT THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING.

THE REASON WAS THE CITY’S REMOVAL OF A HOMELESS CAMP OVER THE WEEKEND NEAR 4TH AND WESLEY WAY.

WILL MEIER HELPED ORGANIZE THE PROTEST:

PROTEST9 OC……….EVER SEEN. :21

MEIER QUESTIONED WHY THE HOMELESS GROUP WASN’T GIVEN MORE TIME TO MOVE OUT:

PROTEST10 OC…… GO THERE. :24

NUMEROUS OTHER PEOPLE SPOKE, ASKING FOR BETTER TREATMENT OF THE HOMELESS, AND THE POSSIBILITY OF OPENING UP A VACANT DOWNTOWN BUILDING AS A REFUGE.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT HEARD AN HOURS WORTH OF COMMENTS:

PROTEST11 OC……..WHAT IT WAS. :19

SCOTT ASKED THOSE IN ATTENDANCE TO PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION SO A DIALOGUE COULD TAKE PLACE WITH LOCAL TRIBAL LEADERS ABOUT THE HOMELESS SITUATION.