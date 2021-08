LOCAL BUSINESS LEADERS LEARN ABOUT BITCOIN

IOWA’S FIRST-EVER CRYPTOCURRENCY SUMMIT WAS HOSTED IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY BY THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

BROCK PIERCE, WHO IS CHAIRMAN OF THE BITCOIN FOUNDATION, MET WITH LOCAL TRI-STATE BUSINESS LEADERS TO DISCUSS THE MULTI-TRILLION DOLLAR CRYPTOCURRENCY AND BITCOIN INDUSTRY:

PIERCE GOT HIS START IN VIDEO GAMING WHEN THEY BECAME NETWORKED LIKE WORLD OF WARCRAFT AND STARTED A COMPANY TO MINE VIRTUAL CURRENCY:

PIERCE SAYS WYOMING HAS ALREADY PASSED 19 LAWS REGARDING CRYPTOCURRENCY, AND HE HAS VISITED WITH LAWMAKERS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY TO EXPLAIN HOW STATES CAN BENEFIT FROM THE INDUSTRY:

HE SAYS WHILE SOME ARE STILL UNSURE ABOUT BITCOIN, THE NEWNESS HAS WORN OFF AND THE NUMBER OF INVESTORS HS SURGED OVER CONCERNS ABOUT THE ECONOMY:

PIERCE IS CONSIDERED ONE OF THE FOREMOST NATIONAL AUTHORITIES IN CRYPTOCURRENCY AND IS A MEMBER OF FORBES LIST OF THE RICHEST IN CRYPTO.

