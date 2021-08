SUSPECT ARRESTED IN WEDNESDAY SIOUX CITY SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT WHO HAS BEN CHARGED IN A SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE EARLY LAST WEDNESDAY (JUL 28).

20-YEAR-OLD TYRONN MALLORY IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY RESULTING IN SERIOUS INJURY AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT.

MALLORY IS ACCUSED IN THE SHOOTING OF AN UNIDENTIFIED 33-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WHO WAS DROPPED OFF AT MERCYONE’S EMERGENCY ROOM SUFFERING FROM THREE GUNSHOT WOUNDS AROUND 6:45 A.M. LAST WEDNESDAY.

THE CAR THAT DROPPED OFF THE VICTIM WAS TRACED TO THE BUDGET INN AT 1201 1ST AVENUE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND THE INVESTIGATION HAS LED POLICE TO BELIEVE THE SHOOTING OCCURRED IN THE 400 BLOCK OF 14TH STREET.

MALLORY IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $75,000 BOND.