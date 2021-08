SGT. BLUFF CITY HALL IS CLOSED THIS WEEK DUE TO COVID

CITY OFFICIALS IN SERGEANT BLUFF HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEIR CITY HALL WILL BE CLOSED THE ENTIRE WEEK BEGINNING MONDAY (AUG 2)

A POST ON THE CITY’S FACEBOOK PAGE SAYS THE CLOSURE IS DUE TO A LARGE INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES IN SERGEANT BLUFF AND WITHIN CITY STAFF.

CITY HALL AND THE COMMUNITY CENTER WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC THROUGH AUGUST 6TH.

THEY WILL HAVE A STAFF MEMBER AVAILABLE AT CITY HALL TO TAKE UTILITY PAYMENTS BY PHONE AND ANSWER UTILITY QUESTIONS.

RESIDENTS MAY CALL 712-943-4244 OR THEY MAY ALSO USE A DROP BOX OUTSIDE OF CITY HALL TO SUBMIT PAYMENTS.