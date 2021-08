SEVERAL LOCAL RESIDENTS APPOINTED TO STATE BOARDS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS APPOINTED SEVRAL LOCAL PEOPLE TO IOWA BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY SUPERVISOR DON KASS IS ONE OF SIX PEOPLE NAMED TO THE MENTAL HEALTH AND DISABILITY SERVICES COMMISSION.

WESTERN IOWA TECH PRESIDENT DR. TERRY MURRELL HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO THE COLLEGE STUDENT AID COMMISSION.

SCOTT KOVARNA OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IS ONE OF THREE PEOPLE NAMED TO THE FIRE SERVICE AND EMERGENCY RESPONSE COUNCIL.

SIOUX CITY’S DEBI DURHAM, DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND THE IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY, IS ONE OF FIVE APPOINTEES TO THE IOWA ENERGY CENTER BOARD.