NATIONAL NIGHT OUT ACTIVITIES SET FOR TUESDAY

SIOUX CITY’S NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK IS INVITING RESIDENTS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT ON TUESDAY EVENING.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT’S A GREAT WAY TO PROMOTE NEIGHBORHOOD INVOLVEMENT IN POLICE-COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS, CRIME PREVENTION ACTIVITIES AND JUST HAVE SOME FUN:

REPRESENTATIVES OF CITY POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENTS, AND AREA AGENCIES AND ORGANIZATIONS WILL BE AT THE NINE LOCATIONS:

THE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT TAKES PLACE TUESDAY FROM 6:00 P.M. TO 8:00 P.M. AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

GRANDMA MOOS PARK: 221 CECELIA STREET

HOST: GREENVILLE PROJECT AREA COMMITTEE

RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1817 RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD

HOST: RIVERSIDE PROJECT AREA COMMITTEE

COOK PARK: 505 MARKET STREET

HOST: WESTSIDE NEIGHBORHOOD COALITION

DALE STREET PARK: 1514 DALE STREET

HOSTS: JONES STREET NEIGHBORHOOD AND ROSE HILL NEIGHBORHOOD COALITION

LATHAM PARK: 1915 SOUTH LEMON STREET

HOST: MORNINGSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH

ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH: 5200 GLENN AVENUE

HOST: ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH: 2801 JACKSON STREET

HOST: ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH

LEEDS SPLASH PAD: 3810 41ST STREET

HOST: LEEDS COMMUNITY CLUB

MARY J. TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE: 900 JENNINGS STREET

HOST: MARY J. TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE