JESSICA CHIARELLA – THE LOST GIRLS: A Novel

Author: Jessica Chiarella

Book: THE LOST GIRLS: A Novel

Publishing: G.P. Putnam’s Sons (July 6, 2021)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

One of PopSugar‘s Best Books of 2021

When her true-crime podcast becomes an overnight sensation, a young woman is pulled into the web of a case that may offer a surprising connection to her own sister’s disappearance years earlier.

It’s been more than twenty years since Marti Reese’s sister, Maggie, disappeared. Only eight-years-old at the time, Marti can’t remember what happened, just that Maggie got into a car and never returned. After years of grief and countless false leads, Marti is coping as best she can: abandoning her marriage, drinking to forget, and documenting her never-ending search via a true-crime podcast. But when the podcast becomes an unexpected hit and Marti thinks she’s finally ready to put it all behind her, a mysterious woman calls with new information that could lead her down a dangerous path.

For years, Ava Vreeland has been fighting to overturn her brother’s murder conviction. After finding strange similarities between the two cases, Ava is certain there’s a connection between the murder and Maggie’s disappearance, one that could prove her brother’s innocence. Together, Marti and Ava embark on a quest for the truth, but the more Marti digs, the more she’s shaken by the answers she might find, and what it is she’s even searching for…